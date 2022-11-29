David Brooks visits Wales camp ahead of England World Cup showdown

Wales forward David Brooks

David Brooks has boosted Wales just hours before their make or break World Cup clash with England by visiting the squad at their hotel in Doha.

Brooks has not played since September 29, 2021 after being diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma the following month.

The 25-year-old Bournemouth forward announced in May that he had been given the all clear after completing his treatment and has slowly been working his way back to fitness since.

Football Association of Wales chief medical officer Jonathan Houghton wrote on his Instagram account: “Seeing @db_36 fit and smiling made my day it’s been a long road back from Hodgkin’s lymphoma but I think I can safely say that we all can’t wait until he pulls on a Wales shirt again.

“Hoping that he will run out for Bournemouth in the next 4-6 weeks.”

Brooks’ return to action before the Premier League took a break for the World Cup was delayed by a hamstring problem.

We're delighted to confirm that @DRBrooks15 has signed a new deal with the club ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pA2X6sfNGc — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) August 22, 2022

He signed a new four-year Bournemouth deal in August and Wales manager Page said training footage of Brooks released by the Cherries had left him “quite emotional”.

Wales need to beat England by a four-goal margin to guarantee their place in the knockout stage of the World Cup.