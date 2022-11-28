Today at the World Cup: Portugal looking to advance with Uruguay win

Portugal pose for a team photo ahead of the FIFA World Cup Group H match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar

Portugal look to book their round of 16 berth on Monday with a Group H win over Uruguay, while Brazil will need to cope without Neymar as they take on Switzerland in Group G.

Elsewhere in that group, opponents Cameroon and Serbia could see their campaigns ended while South Korea face Ghana in the early afternoon Group H match-up.

On Sunday, Germany avoided an early exit after salvaging a late 1-1 draw with Spain and Morocco stunned Belgium to end the evening second in the Group F table. Elsewhere, Canada became the second team after hosts Qatar to exit after Croatia handed them a 4-1 defeat.

Portugal look to advance

Portugal look to advance with a win over Uruguay on Monday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score at five consecutive World Cups in Portugal’s 3-2 win over Ghana.

Now his side are hoping to pick up another three points and join France in the round of 16 with a win over Uruguay on Monday.

They will need to cope without Danilo Pereira, who “suffered a fracture of three costal arches” in training on Monday, baffling boss Fernando Santos.

He told a press conference on Sunday: “That’s a type of injury that no-one can explain. We do not understand how that could have happened.

“It’s normal that these type of injuries happen, but we did not see how it happened exactly.

Meanwhile, their Group H opponents are not taking the test lightly.

Uruguay boss Diego Alonso said: “Of course Portugal have a very good squad, excellent players, a wonderful coach with wide experience.

“They’re a dangerous team. But on the other hand we also have our own arguments, our own weapons. We will try to win. We will bring our ‘A’ game. Lets see what happens.”

Neymar return inevitable, says Brazilian boss

Brazil boss Tite believes the injured Neymar will make a return in the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brazil will be forced to cope without key cog Neymar when his side face Switzerland in group G after the Paris St Germain forward limped off late in their 2-0 win opening win over Serbia.

Boss Tite confirmed Neymar had sustained a “lateral ligament injury to (his) right ankle along with a small bone swelling” but insisted the 30-year-old would return to action sometime during the World Cup alongside Danilo – who was also ruled out of Monday’s contest with an ankle issue.

Tite told a press conference on Sunday: “I believe Neymar and Danilo will be playing the World Cup.

“That’s my opinion. Medically and clinically, I’m not in the position to speak about those things. But I also have medical reports on my side.

“I can continue to say that not only about Neymar but also about Danilo, who at first seemed to be in a more comfortable position. Both of their situations have evolved. But for both of them we believe they will be available to play the World Cup moving forward.”

Table-watching

Serbia are hoping to avoid an early exit when they take on Cameroon in Group G (Nick Potts/PA)

Several permutations, including a Brazil – Switzerland draw, could see either Cameroon or Serbia knocked out should either opponent lose in their Group G clash tomorrow, so both sides could be keeping a close eye on results elsewhere.

South Korea are looking for their first win after drawing 0-0 with Uruguay in their Group H opener while Ghana want to pick up their first points of the tournament following the Portugal defeat.

Morocco stun Belgium

Morocco have produced one of the most remarkable wins in their history ? 2-0 over world no. 2 Belgium to spark their #FIFAWorldCup hopes. It’s their first group stage win since 1998. It’s only their third win in World Cup history. Group F blown wide open.#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/iS7AL3DJbm — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) November 27, 2022

Morocco’s supporters raised the roof at Al Thumama Stadium after their team caused another huge World Cup upset in Qatar with a 2-0 victory over Belgium.

The vociferous Moroccan fans turned it into a home match, whistling every Belgian touch, and they were up in arms in first-half stoppage time when they had a goal ruled out after a VAR check.

Both goals came from second-half substitutes, with Abdelhamid Sabiri netting the opener before Zakaria Aboukhlal sealed an incredible win when he fired in at Thibaut Courtois’ near post from Hakim Ziyech’s cutback at the death.

Spain settle for a single point

An exciting one ends in points shared. ?????@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 27, 2022

Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their World Cup opener, but Sunday’s meeting with Group E rivals Germany was a much closer affair.

For 62 minutes it appeared as though the match could be headed towards the sixth goalless draw of the tournament before Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock.

But four-time World Cup winners Germany, coming off a shock 2-1 loss to Japan, were able to keep their campaign alive – and the group open – when Niclas Fullkrug netted an 83rd-minute equaliser.

Canada bow out but make history

Croatia sent World Cup 2026 co-hosts Canada packing with a decisive 4-1 victory at Khalifa International Stadium as they moved to the top of Group F.

Andrej Kramaric bagged a brace with goals on either side of the break, with strikes from Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer ensuring Zlatko Dalic’s men sealed all three points.

Croatia may have netted more goals than their opponents but it was Alphonso Davies’ second-minute opener that carried the most historical significance: it was Canada’s first at a men’s World Cup.

Picture of the Day

Morocco fans celebrated as their team defeated Belgium 2 -0 (Nick Potts/PA)

Tweet of the Day

18 – Manuel Neuer is making his 18th appearance at the #FIFAWorldCup today, tying Brazil's Cláudio Taffarel and Germany's Sepp Maier for the most World Cup appearances by a goalkeeper. WorldChampions. #ESPGER pic.twitter.com/JUM9u2bDhh — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 27, 2022

