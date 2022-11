Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits recent Rangers results were ‘unacceptable’

Giovanni van Bronckhorst file photo

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he “faced unique challenges and some very difficult circumstances to operate in” in his first response to his sacking by Rangers.

Van Bronckhorst, 47, who replaced Steven Gerrard a year ago, was dismissed by the Glasgow giants on Monday after a poor run of results.

The former Rangers and Holland midfielder admitted on Instagram that recent defeats had been “unacceptable” and said the club would always be in his heart.

“That isn’t acceptable at a club of Rangers standing, no one understood that and felt that more than I did. I faced unique challenges and some very difficult circumstances to operate in.”

Van Bronckhorst led Rangers to the Europa League final and a first Scottish Cup triumph in 13 years at the end of his first season in charge.

But his side endured a humiliating Champions League group stage exit this season and are nine points behind arch-rivals Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Van Bronckhorst said it had been a “privilege” to manage the club and that he “understood the responsibility and magnitude of the task”.

He added: “We experienced some incredible highs, especially on our European journey to Seville.

“Winning the Scottish Cup for the first time in over a decade and qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League is something I am very proud of.

“The passion of our support drove us on to achieve those wonderful memories.