England results ‘not where we expect them to be’, admits RFU after dismal autumn

UK & international sportsPublished:

The RFU confirmed that a review panel will stage its customary inquest into the campaign.

Eddie Jones

England’s performance during a dismal autumn has fallen below expectations, the Rugby Football Union has acknowledged.

In a statement that declined to give head coach Eddie Jones its backing, the RFU confirmed that a review panel will stage its customary inquest into the campaign and “how improvements can be made ahead of the Six Nations”.

“We would like to thank England fans for their patience and support, it matters to us how they feel,” chief executive Bill Sweeney said.

“Like them we are really disappointed with the results of the Autumn Nations Series. Despite strong individual performances and some great new talent coming into the team, the overall results are not where we expect them to be.”

