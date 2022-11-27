England results ‘not where we expect them to be’, admits RFU after dismal autumn

Eddie Jones

England’s performance during a dismal autumn has fallen below expectations, the Rugby Football Union has acknowledged.

In a statement that declined to give head coach Eddie Jones its backing, the RFU confirmed that a review panel will stage its customary inquest into the campaign and “how improvements can be made ahead of the Six Nations”.

“We would like to thank England fans for their patience and support, it matters to us how they feel,” chief executive Bill Sweeney said.