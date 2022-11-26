Doddie Weir: The former Scotland forward’s life and career in pictures

Former Scotland forward Doddie Weir has died aged 52.
Here, the PA news agency takes a pictorial look back over his life, his career and his fund-raising work for research into motor neurone disease.
Weir was highly regarded both as a rugby player and for his fundraising efforts for research into motor neurone disease.
