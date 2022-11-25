Maradona remembered and Rooney’s message to England – Friday’s sporting social

Diego Maradona with the trophy after the 1986 World Cup final (Carlo Fumagalli/AP/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 25.

Football

Gone but not forgotten.

Remembering the great Diego Maradona, who sadly passed away two years ago today. You are always in our thoughts, Diego ??? pic.twitter.com/ZI5LCYhaKD — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 25, 2022

❤️ Forever United. Today we spare a special thought for George Best and Bill Foulkes, who passed away on this day in 2005 and 2013 respectively. pic.twitter.com/tpeSLsv0KS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2022

Wayne Rooney wished England luck.

My favourite memory from @England’s last big tournament. Watching as a fan with my family. Good luck to @HKane and the lads tonight. Come on England. ???????? #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/EdKjwtBJD4 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) November 25, 2022

Jordan Henderson wants in on the goalscoring fun.

Andy Carroll was up for the big game.

Wales fans’ pre-match singalong impressed FIFA.

?? — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 25, 2022

Richarlison enjoyed a fan’s artwork.

Thiago Silva celebrated Brazil’s win.

Trevoh Chalobah committed his future to Chelsea.

Even with Wales in action, their FA took time to address an important issue.

On #WhiteRibbonDay, Wales is sending a clear message to the world. Women have the right to live fear free. If you think that you are experiencing domestic abuse or sexual violence, @LiveFearFree is here for you. Call 0808 80 10 800Text 0786 007 7333@WhiteRibbon_UK pic.twitter.com/CpKUe0biwz — FA WALES (@FAWales) November 25, 2022

And they were not alone.

Golf

Justin Rose was looking forward to England’s clash with Iran.

As was Ian Poulter.

Leaving work early to get a good spot in the pub for the @England game⚽️ Come on lads????????????? pic.twitter.com/C8IANuaTdV — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) November 25, 2022

Basketball

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is backing the big boys at the World Cup.