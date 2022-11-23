Gareth Southgate should have taken Harry Kane off immediately – Graeme Souness

Harry Kane in action against Iran

Former Scotland captain Graeme Souness believes England manager Gareth Southgate has to shoulder some of the responsibility for not doing more to protect Harry Kane.

The Football Association remain tight-lipped about the skipper’s fitness but it is understood the striker was due for a scan before Friday’s clash with the USA.

Kane took a knock in their 6-2 opening win over Iran but played on before eventually being substituted in the second half.

Harry Kane (left) was fouled by Morteza Pouraliganji (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It was a bad one. The lad’s (Morteza Pouraliganji) weight was on Harry’s ankle. He will have had micro-bleeds in that ankle and then you are still running on it for 27 minutes more,” the former Liverpool midfielder told ITV1.

“It’s totally wrong. He should have been off immediately and it should have been in ice, in an elevated position, immediately.

“It ain’t rocket science. He’s got history with a dodgy ankle; get him off. He needed saving from himself.”

Ex-England defender and former assistant coach Gary Neville admits he is worried about Kane’s injury as he does not believe there is a like-for-like replacement.

Will never take for granted what an honour it is to lead @England out at a World Cup. ??? pic.twitter.com/cZO3TvrKuh — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 21, 2022

“I’m a little bit worried as England are being a bit coy about it,” he said.

“There is no direct replacement for him, no-one can link play like him.