Football rumours: Unclear future for Cristiano Ronaldo after Man Utd exit

Cristiano Ronaldo looks disappointed

What the papers say

Manchester United have saved about £15.5million in wages by coming to a mutual agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo to end his contract before it runs out in the summer, according to The Times, as speculation mounts over where the star forward will end up.

The Sun cites CBS in a report which says Chelsea are ready to open talks over Ronaldo, but co-owner Todd Boehly and manager Graham Potter are apparently at odds over the venture. Boehly is drawn to the free transfer, while Potter is sceptical.

But a conflicting report in The Telegraph writes that Chelsea, along with Newcastle and Inter Milan, are distancing themselves from the Portugal international.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United have parted by mutual agreement (Martin Rickett/PA)

And the reported savings for Old Trafford found through the mutual agreement following the 37-year-old’s public criticism of the club may be offset by a cost of £1.2m for each of Ronaldo’s goals at the club, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice will be at the centre of bidding wars between the likes of Real Madrid Chelsea and Manchester City ?@Matt_Law_DT#TelegraphFootball #FIFAWorldCup — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) November 22, 2022

The Glazers have set their asking price ?https://t.co/6av84v1hjN — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) November 22, 2022

Players to watch

Aurelien Tchouameni: 90Min reports the 22-year-old France international almost moved to Liverpool last summer but the midfielder was “intent” on moving to Real Madrid from Monaco.

Could France international Aurelien Tchouameni have joined Liverpool last summer? (Mike Egerton/PA)