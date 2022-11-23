England optimistic that Harry Kane will be fit to face the USA on Friday

England are optimistic that Harry Kane will be fit to face the United States, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford confirming the skipper was “fine” and trained with team-mates.

The 29-year-old went down gripping his right foot in pain after being caught by a poor Morteza Pouraliganji challenge shortly after half-time in Monday’s 6-2 Group B win against Iran.

Kane played on until the 75th minute but was seen leaving England’s World Cup with a slight limp and his right ankle lightly strapped.

The Football Association remained tight-lipped about Kane’s fitness on Tuesday, but it is understood the striker was due for a scan before Friday’s clash with the USA.

Team-mates are optimistic that Kane will be fine and Pickford allayed concerns when speaking at Al Wakrah Sports Complex base on Wednesday.

“I think he is good, probably just a little bit sore,” the Three Lions goalkeeper said.

“I’m sure he is fine, he was out on the grass with us today which is good. He is our captain.”

The development is a boost for England, whose manager Gareth Southgate had downplayed concerns over the issue immediately after the Iran game.

“I think Harry’s fine,” the manager said of the 2018 Golden Boot winner.