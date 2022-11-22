Football rumours: Real Madrid snub Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

AC Milan are in advanced talks to sign Marco Sportiello from Atalanta as free agent in June 2023. Negotiations are in progress. ??⚫️ @DiMarzio #Milan

Sportiello could replace Tatarusanu as new backup goalkeeper. Mike Maignan, considered untouchable. pic.twitter.com/YixDsE2lHI

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 21, 2022