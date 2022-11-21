Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Wasps captain Joe Launchbury to join Harlequins ahead of 2023-24 season

UK & international sportsPublished:

The England lock was last month made redundant after Wasps entered administration.

Joe Launchbury during England training
Joe Launchbury during England training

Former Wasps captain Joe Launchbury will join Harlequins ahead of the 2023-24 Gallagher Premiership season.

The England lock, who was last month made redundant after Wasps entered administration, has agreed a “multi-year deal” with Quins.

He will spend the remainder of this campaign in Japan, having recently joined Toyota Verblitz on a short-term contract.

Launchbury, who has 70 England caps and was part of his country’s squads at the last two World Cups, was a member of Harlequins’ academy between the ages of 15 and 18.

“I’m glad to sign on with Quins,” he told the club website. “I have fond memories of my time here.

“I grew up playing with and against a number of the first-team squad, so it has a somewhat familiar feel to come back.

“I’m looking forward to my time in Japan for the rest of this season, but am very excited for the new start with Harlequins over the summer.”

Joe Launchbury, centre, has 70 caps for England
Joe Launchbury (centre) has 70 caps for England (David Davies/PA)

Quins head coach Tabai Matson said: “He is one of the best English locks of his generation.

“Earning 70 caps for your country and over 170 for a club as prestigious as Wasps, many as their captain, is no mean feat.

“Joe’s a gentleman of the game but is no slouch when it comes to the most physical part of the sport.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News