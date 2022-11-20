On this day in 2015: Eddie Jones announced as England’s new head coach

England Rugby Training – Twickenham Stadium – Friday November 18th

Eddie Jones was announced as England’s first ever overseas head coach in rugby union on this day in 2015.

The Australian took the role on a four-year deal starting in December 2015.

Jones, a former Australia and Japan coach, replaced Stuart Lancaster who paid the price when England became the first host nation to be eliminated from the group stage in a dismal 2015 World Cup campaign.

Eddie Jones was introduced as head coach with a presentation at Twickenham (Paul Harding/PA)

As part of Jones’ negotiations with the Rugby Football Union, compensation had to be paid to the Stormers for the early release from his long-term contract with the Cape Town-based Super Rugby franchise.

“The opportunity to take the reins in possibly the world’s most high-profile international rugby job doesn’t come along every day,” said Jones, who had guided Japan to a remarkable victory over South Africa in their opening World Cup Pool B fixture.

“I’m now looking forward to working with the RFU and the players to move beyond the disappointment England suffered at the World Cup and hope to build a new team that will reflect the level of talent that exists within the English game.

? #OnThisDay in 2016 we won the Grand Slam in Paris after Eddie's first Six Nations campaign as head coach ? pic.twitter.com/qxWtt7ceWn — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 19, 2020

“I believe the future is bright for England.”

Under Jones’ leadership, England went on to complete a first Grand Slam in 13 years as they claimed the 2016 Six Nations title and then secured a 3-0 Test series victory in Australia.