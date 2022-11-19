Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ding Junhui reaches UK Championship final with victory over Tom Ford in York

UK & international sportsPublished:

Ding is looking for his fourth title.

Ding Junhui
Ding Junhui

Ding Junhui has reached the final of the UK Snooker Championship after beating Tom Ford.

The three-time champion is into his fourth final after a 6-3 victory at the Barbican in York.

Ding had dished out a 6-0 thrashing to Ronnie O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals as the world number one suffered a first whitewash in a Triple Crown event in his 30-year career.

He told the World Snooker Tour: “I missed a great chance to win 6-0. I picked the wrong choices with the colour balls and he started playing more relaxed. I took my eye off a little bit and maybe lost a little concentration.

“He didn’t miss anything in the last few frames. I like to play here, since the first time I beat Steve Davis in 2005, I love this venue. I always feel good in the Barbican.”

Ding is aiming to win the title he last won in 2019 and raced into a 5-0 lead and another whitewash looked on the cards.

Tom Ford
Tom Ford fought back but it was not enough (Isaac Parkin/PA)

But world number 32 Ford, who beat Joe Perry 6-4 in his quarter final, hit back to bring the score to 5-3 with breaks of 77, 64 and 64.

Another 64 break gave him the chance to make it 5-4 but Ding took the ninth frame 75-64 to reach the final.

He will face Mark Allen or Jack Lisowski who play in the other semi on Saturday night.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News