Time to get ruthless and for one man the wait is over – Wales talking points

Wales

Wales continue their Autumn Nations Series campaign when they tackle Georgia at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Wayne Pivac’s team bounced back from a 55-23 drubbing against New Zealand two weeks ago to defeat Argentina last time out, while Georgia have arrived in Cardiff on the back of a one-point loss to Samoa.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points.

Wales must be ruthless

Louis Rees-Zammit starts at full-back for Wales against Georgia (Joe Giddens/PA)

Given the considerable game-breaking quality they possess in the back division, Wales could cut loose. George North, Alex Cuthbert, Josh Adams and Louis Rees-Zammit, who all start on Saturday, have scored 88 tries for their country between them, so Georgia might well have their hands full. Wales, over the years, have often struggled against their perceived weakest autumn opponents, losing or falling over the line in games they were expected to win comfortably. With such an attacking cutting edge on show, though, they need to capitalise.

Josh Macleod – third time lucky

How good is it to see Josh named in the Wales starting XV for Saturday ? Braf i weld enw Josh yn y tîm i ddechrau yn erbyn Georgia Pob lwc Josh ???????#YmaOHyd pic.twitter.com/7hCN9HxHFD — Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) November 15, 2022

Scarlets forward Josh Macleod will make his Wales debut on Saturday, but he must have wondered whether it would ever happen. Macleod, who starts at number eight, was selected for the 2020 autumn Tests squad before a hamstring injury sidelined him, then he made Wales’ starting line-up against Six Nations opponents Scotland last year, but he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in training later that day. “It is just a pleasure to see him back on the playing field. He is a lovely young guy and he works very, very hard at his game,” Pivac said.

World Cup rehearsals

Tomos Williams scores a try for Wales against Georgia during the 2019 World Cup (David Davies/PA)

With the World Cup in France just under 10 months away, it is largely a fruitless exercise to seek form pointers at this stage. Wales, though, have a chance to leave their calling card when they host Georgia and then Australia next weekend. Both countries are in Wales’ World Cup group – as they were for the Japan-hosted 2019 tournament – and victories over them during the next eight days would signal an impressive finale to the year, while also giving Wales a double boost ahead of their next meetings in Nantes and Lyon, respectively.

Dafydd Jenkins – watch this space

The Youngest Captain in the History of @premrugby ?? Dafydd Jenkins, 19 Years 342 Days ? ??? Called into the @WelshRugbyUnion Squad for the @autumnnations! ??????? Not a Bad Week for the Big Man! ?? ?: https://t.co/Xv26hmH38u pic.twitter.com/a5KTjLEO7u — Exeter Chiefs (@ExeterChiefs) November 14, 2022

If any player is to fit the description of 2023 World Cup selection bolter for Wales, then Exeter lock Jenkins could be that person. At the age of 19, he has already captained English heavyweights Exeter as the youngest skipper in Premiership history, while a place in Wales’ matchday 23 to face Georgia was secured just a day after he joined the squad following injuries suffered by Will Rowlands and Dan Lydiate during victory over Argentina last weekend. At 6ft 7in and almost 18 stone, Bridgend-born Jenkins has every physical attribute required to thrive at Test level.

Georgia need a show of strength

Congratulations @manusamoa on the first win in Georgia ? Thank You for the great game and good luck for the rest of the November ? ? pic.twitter.com/k8Hne54loO — Georgian Rugby (@GeorgianRugby) November 12, 2022