Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jon Lewis named new head coach of England Women ahead of West Indies tour

UK & international sportsPublished:

Lewis has previously worked with the men’s under-19 squad and as fast-bowling coach for the men’s senior side.

England's head coach Jon Lewis.
England's head coach Jon Lewis.

Jon Lewis has been appointed as the new head coach of England’s women’s team, taking over in time to lead the side’s tour of the West Indies next month.

Lewis is an experienced figure at the England and Wales Cricket Board, having previously worked as head coach of the men’s under-19 squad and fast-bowling coach of the men’s senior side under Chris Silverwood.

Silverwood moved aside into a wider developmental brief earlier this summer but set his sights on replacing Australian Lisa Keightley after she departed at the end of the summer.

His first assignment will be in the Caribbean, with three ODIs and five T20s in December, but attention will quickly turn to a high-profile 2023 schedule featuring a hotly anticipated home Ashes and a T20 World Cup in South Africa.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News