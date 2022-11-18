FA ready to back Gianni Infantino re-election bid – on a number of conditions

Gianni Infantino

The Football Association is understood to have indicated its support for Gianni Infantino’s re-election as FIFA president next year, but on a number of conditions.

In the short term, the FA is keeping pressure on FIFA to contribute to the establishment of a support centre and compensation scheme for migrant workers in Qatar.

Longer term, the PA news agency understands FA support for Infantino is conditional on no new threats being posed in the revised international calendar.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham spoke out against biennial World Cups (Nick Potts/PA)

Earlier this year, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham stated the governing body’s opposition to the introduction of biennial World Cups in the men’s or women’s game, and any future moves could weaken the FA’s support for Infantino.

The FA also wants to see stricter human rights criteria applied to future bids, amid reports Saudi Arabia is interested in co-hosting the 2030 finals.

The FA, along with the three other British associations and Ireland’s, switched focus away from hosting those finals to concentrate on Euro 2028, identifying “many areas of uncertainty” in the FIFA bidding process.

Infantino is set to be reappointed by acclamation next year, with no other candidate standing against him.