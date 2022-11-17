Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler to host three-day ‘Festival of Cricket’ next summer

Jos Buttler (left) and Eoin Morgan (right)

England’s World Cup-winning captains Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler have joined Test coach Brendon McCullum to host a three-day ‘Festival of Cricket’ next summer.

Morgan and Buttler took to social media to launch the event, which will take place at London’s Gunnersbury Park between July 14-16.

While it is unclear exactly what to expect from the occasion, Morgan tweeted that it would “bring together the magic of festivals and the excitement of cricket” alongside emojis of a cricket bat and champagne bottle.

@josbuttler @Bazmccullum and I are thrilled to announce our brand new event!! #TheFestivalofCricket, taking place 14 – 16 July 2023. pic.twitter.com/7yrKtCJjgB — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) November 17, 2022

The timing comes between the first and second Ashes Tests, meaning McCullum should be free to appear, but the availability of Morgan and Buttler is less clear.

Finals day of the Vitality Blast is booked in at Edgbaston on July 15 and, with Morgan still contracted to Middlesex and Buttler representing Lancashire, they could be involved.