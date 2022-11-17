Notification Settings

England duo reflect and Curtis Jones commits to Liverpool – Thursday’s social

Published:

Also, Nico Hulkenberg was back in F1.

England’s Mason Mount (left) and Declan Rice

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 17.

Football

Declan Rice and Mason Mount have been on a journey!

John Stones was ready.

Simon says, put your hands on your hips…

Wales took a stroll.

Lionel Messi arrived in Qatar.

Curtis Jones committed to Liverpool.

Mohamed Elneny met a familiar face.

Cricket

A dolly!

Steve Smith as modest as ever.

KP turned into Dolly Parton!

Kane Williamson got a ride.

Formula One

Nico Hulkenberg was back in F1.

But it was a tough blow for Mick Schumacher.

F1 prepared to say goodbye to Sebastian Vettel.

American football

A Minnesota Vikings commentator went viral.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was taking it easy.

