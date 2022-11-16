Football rumours: Man Utd line up Kylian Mbappe as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe

What the papers say

Manchester United have “accelerated” plans to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Paris St Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, 23, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper writes the Red Devils will “jettison” the 37-year-old after his bombshell interview in which he savaged his club and said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag. Mbappe – a France World Cup winner – has since emerged as a potential target to replace Ronaldo, with United reportedly prepared to pay his £150million-plus transfer fee.

The same newspaper speculates Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho could be switching his allegiance back to England after quitting Portugal’s Under-21 side. The 20-year-old has impressed at Anfield since his summer switch from Fulham and has also represented the Three Lions at youth level.

Slovakia’s Milan Skriniar (Martin Baumann/TASR/PA)

The Daily Express says Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs in a “six-way tussle” to try and sign Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan. The Italian club had reportedly hoped to tie the 27-year-old down to a new contract before the World Cup break.

And the Liverpool Echo reports that Leicester, Everton and Brighton are all interested in signing former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba, 28, from Lens.

Social media round-up

Eden Hazard hints at Real Madrid transfer exit as Chelsea legend opens door to January move after #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/LW2MhKR1LF — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 15, 2022

Chelsea have received a boost in the quest to sign Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick pic.twitter.com/pG4tMAvwwy — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 15, 2022

Players to watch

Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard (John Walton/PA)



Benjamin Pavard: Football Italia reports the 26-year-old has said he would be open to joining AC Milan from Bayern Munich despite the France defender being heavily linked with Manchester United.