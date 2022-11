Will Stuart and Adam Radwan recalled to England squad ahead of All Blacks Test

Will Stuart

Will Stuart and Adam Radwan have been recalled to Eddie Jones’ 36-man squad for England’s Autumn Nations Series clash against New Zealand on Saturday.

Bath prop Stuart sustained a knee injury against Saracens in October but could now add to his 23 England caps after returning to fitness.

Newcastle wing Radwan, meanwhile, was not available to face Japan at the weekend but is among the backs training ahead of the All Blacks contest.

Eddie Jones has confirmed his 36-player squad for the @AllBlacks this weekend ?@o2 | #WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 14, 2022

Saracens’ Max Malins, who was named in Jones’ training squad ahead of the Japan Test, was not available for selection this time around after he was forced off the pitch during Sarries’ victory over Northampton on Sunday.