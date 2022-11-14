Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kevin Sinfield joined by Steve Cram on second leg of Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge

UK & international sportsPublished:

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Sinfield is bidding to run around 40 miles for seven consecutive days to raise £777,777 for five MND charities.

Kevin Sinfield and Steve Cram
Kevin Sinfield and Steve Cram

Kevin Sinfield was accompanied by former world champion athlete Steve Cram on day two of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge in aid of motor neurone disease.

Cram, who held world records in the 1500 metes and the mile in the 1980s, teamed up with Sinfield during the closing stages of his second leg from Melrose in the Scottish Borders to Otterburn Castle in Northumberland.

Sinfield, who set out on his latest fundraising challenge from Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday, is bidding to run around 40 miles for seven consecutive days to raise £777,777 for five MND charities.

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Sinfield’s close friend and ex-team-mate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in late 2019.

Sinfield, 42, has also been inspired by former Scotland rugby player Doddie Weir and ex-Bradford City skipper Stephen Darby, who also live with the disease.

Shortly after he had completed day one on Sunday, Sinfield’s Ultra 7 in 7 had raised £246,181.85, according to his ‘Give as you Live’ donation website, and by 5.30pm on Monday that had risen to £297,139.55.

Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge – Day Two – Melrose to Otterburn
Kevin Sinfield receiving a massage after arriving at Forest Holiday Park on day two of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge (Steve Welsh/PA)

On Tuesday (day three), Sinfield will head out from Otterburn Castle and run over 41 miles to Durham County Cricket Club in Chester-le-Street.

He is scheduled to finish his Ultra 7 in 7 at Old Trafford on Saturday at half-time during the men’s Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa.

His latest fundraising challenge will mainly benefit the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

There will also be donations to MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation and the 4ED campaign, in support of former Gloucester and Leicester rugby player Ed Slater, who was recently diagnosed with the disease.

In late 2020, Sinfield raised £2.7million for MND charities after running seven marathons in seven days and a further sum in excess of £1m was generated in November 2021 after he completed a run of 101 miles in 24 hours.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News