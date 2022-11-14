Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

James Maddison handed number 25 shirt by England as fitness doubts ended

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Leicester midfielder suffered an injury scare on Saturday after he was forced off with a knee issue during the 2-0 win over West Ham.

West Ham United v Leicester City – Premier League – London Stadium
West Ham United v Leicester City – Premier League – London Stadium

England have revealed their squad numbers for the World Cup in Qatar and seemingly ended any lingering doubts over James Maddison’s fitness by giving him the number 25 shirt.

The Leicester midfielder suffered an injury scare on Saturday after he was forced off with a knee issue during the 2-0 win over West Ham.

Days earlier Maddison had earned a surprise recall to the Three Lions fold, three years on from his only cap against Montenegro.

And while he marked his selection with a goal at the London Stadium, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers had to substitute the playmaker in the first half.

Both Rodgers and Maddison played down any fears following the win and the former Coventry and Norwich ace has now been given the number 25 for the tournament to signal his participation in Qatar is no longer under threat.

England manager Gareth Southgate has given the numbers one to 12 to the same players who wore them at Euro 2020, where they lost on penalties to Italy in the final at Wembley.

Jordan Pickford claims the number one jersey while captain Harry Kane again wears nine.

Kalvin Phillips, Conor Coady, Mason Mount and Phil Foden also wear numbers 14, 16, 19 and 20 respectively like they did for the European Championships last year.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News