Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he’s been ‘betrayed’ by Man Utd and is being forced out

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The Portugal forward did not feature in United’s squad for Sunday’s Premier League match at Fulham

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he has been “betrayed” by Manchester United and believes they are trying to force him out of the club.

The Portugal star said that head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford, in excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will be broadcast next week on TalkTV.

When asked if United’s hierarchy were trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old said: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”

Ronaldo revealed he did not respect boss Ten Hag, admitting: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

The PA news agency has contacted United for comment.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News