Brendan Rodgers backs David Moyes to turn things around at West Ham

Brendan Rodgers (left) and David Moyes on the touchline

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has no doubt David Moyes will turn things around at West Ham.

There are rumblings of unrest in the fanbase after the Hammers slipped to a ninth defeat in 15 matches, their worst start to a top-flight season since 1976.

But Moyes has credit in the bank with the West Ham hierarchy after successive sixth and seventh-placed finishes, not to mention a Europa League semi-final just six months ago.

Rodgers himself was under fire from supporters only a few weeks ago, but the club’s owners stood by him and a 2-0 victory at the London Stadium, courtesy of goals from James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, made it four wins from five for Leicester.

“It’s just the nature of the game. It brings the pressure for managers which feeds into boardrooms,” said Rodgers.

“There will be moments when you have a blip and then you have to consolidate and go again. I am very lucky here that the owners have showed a belief since the day I walked in. They have let me get on with my work without pressure.

“I know I need to win games. That’s my job. The club expected and trusted me to do that. It is a business now where managers, if they don’t do it, everyone wants change.

“Should David be given time? Absolutely. He is a top-class manager. He has taken the club from where it was a few years ago into European football, which we never would have thought was possible from where they were.

“They’ve had a big turnaround in the summer in terms of players and the adaptation takes time. A lot of new players in at a new level, plus some senior players who are on the decline. That also happens.