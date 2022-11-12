James Maddison an injury concern for Gareth Southgate ahead of World Cup

Everton v Leicester City – Premier League – Goodison Park

England were dealt another World Cup injury blow when James Maddison limped out of Leicester’s Premier League game at West Ham.

Maddison was rewarded for his impressive form for the Foxes this season by being named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad on Thursday.

But with Qatar 2022 set to start a week on Sunday, the midfielder limped out of the action during the first half at West Ham, having gone down holding his lower leg.

Our goalscorer leaves the field after receiving treatment, as the away fans sing "England's No.10" ? ➡️ Praet⬅️ Maddison#WHULEI pic.twitter.com/MAShDGBX1u — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 12, 2022

Fellow England midfielder Jordan Henderson was left out of Liverpool’s home game against Southampton due to personal reasons and Southgate will be keeping his fingers crossed for better news on the duo.

Southgate is already without key defenders Reece James and Ben Chilwell, while striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is waiting to learn the full extent of a hamstring injury sustained in last weekend’s defeat to Leicester.

Manchester City pair Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, both integral to the Three Lions’ success at Euro 2020, were both included in Southgate’s squad despite doubts over their respective recoveries from groin and shoulder surgeries.

Defender Walker has been sidelined since October, while midfielder Phillips has made only one late substitute’s appearance for City in the Premier League this season following his summer transfer from Leeds.