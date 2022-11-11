Notification Settings

Birmingham named as hosts for the 2026 European Athletics Championships

Published:

The Alexander Stadium will be the venue for the event.

The Alexander Stadium, Birmingham

Birmingham will host the 2026 European Athletics Championships.

Budapest had been a rival but pulled out leaving the Second City a free run as hosts.

It comes after Birmingham successfully held the Commonwealth Games in the summer, and it will be the first time the UK has hosted the European Athletics Championships.

UKA’s chief executive Jack Buckner said: “We are delighted and honoured we have been awarded the privilege of hosting the European Athletics Championships in 2026 in Birmingham.

“It is wonderful news for athletics and benefits the whole of the UK in demonstrating our ability to host major events across the whole country.

“UKA has held a long time wish to deliver this event and we thank European Athletics for its faith in entrusting us with its most important competition.

“Our vision for the Championships is about record breaking ticket sales and an amazing atmosphere for athletes to be inspired inside and outside the stadium.

“We have promised to deliver an amazing, innovative and game changing Championships, and we’re excited we can now put this plan into action.”

