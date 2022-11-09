Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Newcastle’s owners invest further £70.4million of equity into the club

UK & international sportsPublished:

Eddie Howe’s squad has already seen significant investment in new players.

Newcastle will continue to invest off the field as well as on new players
Newcastle will continue to invest off the field as well as on new players

Newcastle’s owners have announced a further investment of £70.4million of equity into the Premier League club, which will be directed towards improvements in infrastructure.

The consortium, which took control at St James’ Park during October last year, is 80 per cent funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The club said Wednesday’s announcement, which raises the ownership group’s investment to date to over £450m, will provide “additional capital to further finance investment in infrastructure and day-to-day operations”.

A Newcastle statement continued: “The capital injection follows a wide range of investments in the club that has seen an upgrade of training facilities, improvements to St James’ Park and recruitment of a number of senior executives to build out the commercial operations of the club, as well as investment in the playing squad.

“Further investment is expected which reflects the ownership group’s long-term commitments for Newcastle United.”

Eddie Howe’s squad has seen significant investment in new players, and currently sit third in the Premier League table.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe waves to the fans
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has seen his squad boosted by several new arrivals (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales said: “We are at the beginning of a long-term plan that aims to build a club that can compete consistently at the highest levels of English and European football.

“We need to develop the whole business, as well as the playing squad, and we need to do so while adhering to the Financial Fair Play rules.

“This additional investment further enables us to continue implementing the business plan.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News