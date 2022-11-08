Rio Ferdinand honoured and Eddie Howe celebrates – Tuesday’s sporting social

The Prince of Wales and Rio Ferdinand

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 8.

Football

Rio Ferdinand was honoured.

Proud moment with my loved ones! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m0EroiZlkO — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 8, 2022

A year to remember for Eddie Howe.

What a year it has been. ? pic.twitter.com/BkCtqle0oZ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 8, 2022

Antony is heading for Qatar.

Nunca desista dos seus sonhos!! O menino Antony nunca desistiu… e hoje ele vai para a Copa do Mundo!! Obrigado, meu Deus!! ?????? #RoadToQatar #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/6q98NbQKEk — Antony Santos (@antony00) November 8, 2022

Charlie Austin was not happy.

Australian tv is awful!!!!! — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) November 8, 2022

John Terry praised Chelsea Under-21s.

Great win and performance from the boys last night beating Spurs 3-0 ?⚽️⚽️⚽️ @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/kb72Tysfwe — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) November 8, 2022

Cricket

Virat Kohli was enjoying the process.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton became an honorary citizen of Brazil.

A proud moment for @LewisHamilton ?? The seven-time world champ has been made an honorary citizen of Brazil ???#F1 pic.twitter.com/3ADdx4qA9L — Formula 1 (@F1) November 8, 2022

Sergio Perez unveiled a Marvel-lous new helmet.

Mi casco para el fin de semana, ¿les gusta? Ojalá seamos tan rápidos como Pantera Negra ? #wakandaporsiempre #BrazilGP My helmet for the next race, your thoughts? Hope we can be as fast as Black Panther #wakandaforever pic.twitter.com/9NhCgn4nUv — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) November 8, 2022

Mick Schumacher was in the gym.

Tennis

Coco Gauff drummed up support.

Don’t forget to vote everyone✌? pic.twitter.com/2szu5R7p7f — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) November 8, 2022

Tasty treat for Petra.