Novak Djokovic battles past Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a seventh Paris Masters title after battling past Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the final.

Djokovic dropped a set for the first time this week against the Greek world number five.

But the Serbian still extended his winning streak against Tsitsipas to eight matches with a 6-2 3-6 7-6 (4) victory.

Djokovic will face unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune, who was a surprisingly comfortable 6-4 6-2 winner against in-form Canadian eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, in Sunday’s final.

Meanwhile, world number one Carlos Alcaraz has announced he will miss the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup through injury.

After my withdrawal yesterday and having been evaluated by my medical team, @drlopezmartinez and @JuanjoMoreno_M, unfortunately this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks. pic.twitter.com/MbVHhJF1Oe — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) November 5, 2022

The US Open champion, 19, withdrew from his quarter-final against Rune in Paris with an abdominal problem and has now brought his stellar season to a premature end.

He wrote on Twitter: “After my withdrawal yesterday and having been evaluated by my medical team, unfortunately this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks.