Maria Sakkari eclipses Ons Jabeur in straight sets to remain unbeaten in Texas

Maria Sakkari, of Greece, reacts to scoring a point against Ons Jabeur

Maria Sakkari continued her unbeaten run at the WTA Finals with a dominant straight-sets victory over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Greek fifth seed took just 68 minutes to eclipse her second-seed opponent 6-2 6-3 in a near-flawless performance.

In her on-court interview after the win, Sakkari said: “I think I just have to keep doing what I’ve been doing.

Hat Trick ?@mariasakkari goes 3-0 in the Nancy Richey Group without dropping a set!#WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/UCGIk8KuTp — wta (@WTA) November 5, 2022

“I’m trusting myself. I’m just fearless on the court. I’m enjoying myself here.

“There’s no secret behind how I’m playing, it was about time to start playing good again. I’m just very happy that it’s actually happening here.”

The victory ensures Sakkari will avoid world number one Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, and will instead face either Caroline Garcia or Daria Kasatkina.