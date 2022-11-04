Football rumours: Mikel Arteta targets Facundo Torres and Mykhaylo Mudryk

Real Madrid have contract proposal ready for Toni Kroos in case he will decide to continue and play for one more season. ⚪️? #RealMadrid

Final decision only up to Kroos — it will take time as German midfielder announced, key steps expected in the first months of 2023. pic.twitter.com/qAtpCLeHN7

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 4, 2022