Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Auba ready for Arsenal and right-handed Warner bowled – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Elsewhere, Michy Batshuayi broke his boot and Conor McGregor had a shave.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang applauds the fans during his Arsenal days
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang applauds the fans during his Arsenal days

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 4.

Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked ready to face his former club.

A good night for West Ham.

A bad night for Michy Batshuayi’s boots.

Unai Emery got a taste of Villa Park.

Gary Lineker modelled.

Terry McDermott renewed old rivalries.

Alan Brazil was enjoying his holiday.

Cricket

David Warner’s dismissal was a talking point.

Boxing

Tyson Fury’s song was ready to pre-order.

Sonny Bill was ready.

MMA

No beard, no problem for Conor McGregor.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen felt the love.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News