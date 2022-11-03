Rio Dyer picked by Wayne Pivac for Wales starting line-up against New Zealand

Wayne Pivac

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has handed Dragons wing Rio Dyer a Test debut in Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against New Zealand.

The 22-year-old starts, with Josh Adams, who had been nursing a hand injury, not in the matchday 23.

Elsewhere, Leigh Halfpenny will make his Wales return after a 16-month absence from Test rugby.

??????? ????????? ? Congratulations to Dragons ? duo Rio Dyer & Will Rowlands on their selection for @WelshRugbyUnion fixture with @AllBlacks this Saturday! ? Good luck & go well boys! ?#WeAreGwentRugby pic.twitter.com/wQ1xREjycz — Dragons RFC (@dragonsrugby) November 3, 2022

The Scarlets full-back suffered serious knee ligament damage during Wales’ victory over Canada last year.

Hooker Ken Owens, who has not played for Wales since the 2021 Six Nations due to a back problem, starts in the front-row alongside Gareth Thomas and Tomas Francis.

Pivac has replaced injured fly-half Dan Biggar with Gareth Anscombe, while captain Justin Tipuric and his fellow openside flanker Tommy Reffell pack down in the back-row, with Taulupe Faletau at number eight.

Tipuric last represented Wales almost 20 months ago, having been sidelined because of a serious shoulder injury, while Leicester forward Reffell is retained following an outstanding Test series against South Africa this summer.

??????? ????? ?? ??????? ? Your Welsh side to take on the ?? All Blacks ?#WelshRugby | #ANS — Welsh Rugby Union ??????? (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 3, 2022

Cardiff’s Tomos Williams has won the scrum-half vote ahead of Kieran Hardy, with considerable replacements’ bench experience provided by Alun Wyn Jones and Rhys Priestland.