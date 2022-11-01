Jamie Hodgson called into Scotland squad after Sam Skinner withdraws

Jamie Hodgson

Edinburgh lock Jamie Hodgson has been called up to the Scotland squad after Sam Skinner withdrew through injury.

The 27-year-old Glasgow Warriors second-rower was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s 16-15 defeat by Australia and left BT Murrayfield afterwards with his foot in a brace.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Skinner has dropped out of contention, and that Hodgson – capped six times since making his debut against Tonga a year ago – has been drafted in ahead of this weekend’s second Autumn Test at home to Fiji.

? Squad Update: Jamie Hodgson comes into our @nationsseries squad to replace Sam Skinner, who suffered an injury in the game against Australia. pic.twitter.com/xC7wn5qbwh — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 1, 2022