The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

Arsenal continued their superb start to the new season by thumping Nottingham Forest.

Graham Potter's return to Brighton proved an afternoon to forget

Brighton ensured Graham Potter’s return to his former club was a miserable one as Chelsea were thumped 4-1 at the Amex Stadium, while Jurgen Klopp’s woes continued as Leeds snatched victory at Anfield.

England and Australia limbered up for a potential final meeting with crushing group stage wins at the Rugby League World Cup, Max Verstappen roared to a record 14th Formula One win of the season, and Katie Taylor retained her world lightweight crown.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best sporting shots of the weekend:

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea – Premier League – Amex Stadium
Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah scored an own goal as Graham Potter’s return to Brighton turned sour (Adam Davy/PA)
Leicester City v Manchester City – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Kevin De Bruyne was at his acrobatic best as Manchester City won at Leicester (David Davies/PA)
Liverpool v Leeds United – Premier League – Anfield
Crysencio Summerville heaped more woe on Jurgen Klopp by steering Leeds to victory at Anfield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal continued their superb start to the new season by thumping Nottingham Forest (John Walton/PA)
England v Greece – Rugby League World Cup – Group A – Bramall Lane
Andy Ackers scored England’s 16th try as the hosts hammered Greece in the Rugby League World Cup (Tim Goode/PA)
Australia v Italy – Rugby League World Cup – Group B – Totally Wicked Stadium
Australia captain James Tedesco steered his side into the quarter-finals of the Rugby League World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Saracens v Sale – Gallagher Premiership – StoneX Stadium
Saracens edged out Sale in the Gallagher Premiership (Adam Davy/PA)
Katie Taylor v Karen Carabajal – OVO Arena Wembley
Katie Taylor beat Karen Carabajal in their undisputed world lightweight title clash (Steve Paston/PA)
Arsenal v West Ham United – Barclays Women’s Super League – LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park
Arsenal hit back from behind to beat West Ham and claim a record 13th straight WSL win (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL London Games 2022 – Wembley Stadium
Latavius Murray grabbed the winning touchdown as Denver Broncos beat Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley (Simon Marper/PA)
Max Verstappen claimed a record 14th win of the season at the Mexican Grand Prix (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)
The bet365 Charlie Hall Meeting – Day Two – Wetherby Racecourse
Bravemansgame surged to victory in the Bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby (Nigel French/PA)
UK & international sports

