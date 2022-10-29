Notification Settings

George Russell leads Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes dominate final practice

UK & international sportsPublished:

George Russell led Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes dominated final practice for the Mexican Grand Prix.

Russell finished 0.144 seconds clear of team-mate Hamilton at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodgriguez in Mexico City.

World champion Max Verstappen took third, albeit half-a-second off the pace, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who crashed out of second practice, fourth, seven tenths back.

Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin before appearing to rule out any hope of ending the campaign with a victory.

But Mercedes’ speed in the concluding running before qualifying will provide both Hamilton, and indeed Russell in the sister car, that they could yet be contenders here.

Home favourite Sergio Perez finished fifth for Red Bull, 0.842 sec behind Russell, and one spot ahead of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz. Lando Norris finished seventh for McLaren.

Qualifying for the 20th round of 22 gets under way at 3pm local time (9pm UK).

