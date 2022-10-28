Football rumours: Mykhaylo Mudryk’s signature will cost ‘more than Antony’

10 goals, 4 assists, top performances for Xavi Simons in first two months of the season at PSV — fair to remind that he’s still 19. ⭐️?? #UEL

Paris Saint-Germain have an option to bring Xavi back to the club next summer, but final decision will be 100% up to the player. pic.twitter.com/A9FyYLzGkh

