Arsenal make it two wins from two in Women’s Champions League

Arsenal were too good for Zurich in the Women's Champions League

Arsenal continued their perfect start to their Champions League group campaign as they beat Zurich 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

After beating Lyon 5-1 in their opening Group C game, they again showed their class thanks to a superb opener from Jordan Nobbs and Lina Hurtig’s double.

Jonas Eidevall’s side dominated the opening period and took the lead in the 38th minute in style as Nobbs produced a brilliant first-time finish to convert Steph Catley’s cross via the bar.

A second followed on the brink of half-time as Manu Iwabuchi won the ball back in the penalty area and then sent in an inviting cross which Hurtig flicked in with her head with Zurich goalkeeper Lourdes Romero stranded.

Zagreb threatened an unlikely comeback as they scored in the 76th minute when Seraina Piubel lashed home after controlling the ball on her chest.