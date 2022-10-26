Notification Settings

Luke Cowan-Dickie returns to training as England’s injury worries ease

UK & international sportsPublished:

England have already lost Jamie George for the entire series because of a foot problem.

Luke Cowan-Dickie during a training session
Luke Cowan-Dickie during a training session

Luke Cowan-Dickie could yet prevent a full-blown injury crisis at hooker after making a return to light training at England’s camp in Jersey.

Cowan-Dickie was withdrawn at half-time of Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership defeat by Saracens on Saturday to place his involvement in the autumn opener against Argentina in doubt.

England have already lost Jamie George for the entire series because of a foot problem and, with rookies George McGuigan and Jack Singleton the next contenders, they are hoping a second Lions hooker is not ruled out.

“Luke took part in some units this (Wednesday) morning. As far as I’m aware, the knee is settling down. There’s every chance that he will train fully next week,” forwards coach Richard Cockerill said.

