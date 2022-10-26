Jonas Eidevall: Arsenal need to work extremely hard to fulfil their potential

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur â Barclays FA Womenâs Super League â Emirates Stadium

Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal still have work to do to fulfil their potential ahead of their Women’s Champions League match against Zurich on Thursday.

The Gunners stunned current European champions Lyon in their first group game, winning 5-1 in France – a far cry from their heavy defeats (4-0 and 4-1) at the hands of Barcelona last season.

Arsenal only just qualified from their group last season, finishing above Hoffenheim on goal difference alone, but were then knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Wolfsburg.

And despite their unexpected victory in Lyon, Eidevall believes there is still hard work to be done in the upcoming matches.

Training in the rain ☔️ pic.twitter.com/NEMCpUM7PO — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 26, 2022

“For us to play one really good game away to Lyon and get a great result to start speaking about us winning the whole competition, I don’t like that,” he told the club’s website.

“I don’t think that’s humble enough. That’s not where we come from.

“We’re still at a place where we know we’re a very good football team but we need to work extremely hard to develop in order to fulfil our potential as a team.

“That power and obligation from history, we know that there are so many great football players and managers that has put our club in the position it is in today.

“And we are so determined to try and leave this club in an even better place than we came to it.”

Ready for FC Zurich ? pic.twitter.com/7eF2r2xYCU — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 26, 2022

Arsenal remain the only English team to have lifted the Women’s Champions League, when they won the treble back in 2007.

Eidevall, however, does not want to think about Arsenal’s chances in the tournament as a whole, but instead on each match as it comes.

“We try to apply ourselves as good as possible for every game. To make things really simple, that’s what we do,” he added.

“And then what potential ceilings do we have? Well we’ll have to find out.