Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Barcelona out of Champions League after Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen

UK & international sportsPublished:

Barca will have to settle for a Europa League place.

Inter Milan celebrate
Inter Milan celebrate

Barcelona have been eliminated from the Champions League after Inter Milan stormed to a dominant 4-0 win over Viktoria Plzen at San Siro.

Edin Dzeko scored twice as Inter booked their place in the last 16, joining Bayern Munich in qualifying from Group C, with five-time European champions Barca having to settle for a Europa League place.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring for the home side in the 35th minute from an Alessandro Bastoni cross, before Dzeko had his first of the night with a tap-in at the far post, converting from a well-timed ball from Federico Dimarco.

Italy Soccer Champions League
Edin Dzeko scored twice for Inter Milan (Luca Bruno/AP)

Dzeko added his second in the 66th minute and Romelu Lukaku capped off Inter’s night with the fourth.

Inter’s head to-head record with Barca, who they beat 1-0 and drew 3-3 with, in the group means they will still go through even if Xavi’s side join them on 10 points after their six matches.

In the other early kick-off, in Group B, Diogo Costa saved two penalties as Porto beat Club Bruges 4-0.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News