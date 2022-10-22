Fiji set sights on last-eight spot after comfortable win over Italy

Ben Nakubuwai (centre) scores a try for Fiji

Fiji ran in 10 tries in a 60-4 hammering of Italy to take a big step towards the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals.

The Pacific Islanders were in complete control of the contest at Kingston Park, Newcastle, with Maika Sivo, Penioni Tagituimua and Viliame Kikau all scoring two tries apiece.

Brandon Wakeham was also on target seven times with the boot, with Italy’s only try coming from Jake Maizen when Fiji were already 48 points ahead.

Penioni Tagituimua celebrates Fiji’s sixth try (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Kikau opened the scoring for Fiji with a try in the ninth minute, and they opened up a 30-0 lead at half-time. Kevin Naiqama, Apisai Koroisau, Ben Nakubuwai and Taniela Sadrugu all crossed once.

Fiji were well beaten by Australia in their opening game in Group B but are now in pole position to clinch the second quarter-final spot.