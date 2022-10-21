Kyle Walker-Peters adds to England’s right-back injury issues

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is a major doubt for England’s World Cup squad after being ruled out for the “long term” with a hamstring issue.
Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate already has significant issues at right-back due to injuries suffered by Chelsea’s Reece James and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.
Walker-Peters made his international debut against Switzerland in March and has two caps but was not included in Southgate’s more recent squads.
The 25-year-old was forced off in the second half of Saints’ 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Wednesday evening.
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told a press conference: “We have another big injury.
“Kyle will be out for the long term. It’s a hamstring injury. We will see how long.”
England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran in a month’s time.
Walker and James are battling to be fit for the tournament in Qatar, while Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has struggled for game time under Southgate, has returned to action following his injury scare.
Southampton host leaders Arsenal on Sunday after easing pressure on under-fire boss Hasenhuttl by ending a five-game winless run with the narrow midweek success at Vitality Stadium.
While that victory came at a cost with the loss of Walker-Peters, Saints have been boosted by Romeo Lavia’s return to training.
The 18-year-old midfielder has been absent since picking up a hamstring problem after opening the scoring in his club’s 2-1 win over Chelsea in August.
However, the Belgium Under-21 international may not be ready to return against Mikel Arteta’s in-form Gunners.
“Romeo is back in training but after a long time out it will take time,” said Hasenhuttl.
“It’s good to see him back training with the team.”