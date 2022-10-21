Ireland celebrate T20 World Cup progress – Friday’s sporting social

Andrew Balbirnie in action

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 21.

Cricket

Ireland celebrated qualification for the Super 12s at the T20 World Cup…

Great win that from the lads!! ☘️☘️☘️ — William Porterfield (@purdy34) October 21, 2022

Was actually “our dads are lashed” ??‍♂️ https://t.co/o1fAJVhrMH — Mark Adair (@MarkkAdairr) October 21, 2022

…at the expense of two-time champions West Indies

England were ready.

It all begins tomorrow, super excited to experience it all. Let’s go ??????? pic.twitter.com/ma7UNmeD0w — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) October 21, 2022

Boxing

Tyson Fury tried to drum up business.

Football

Riyad Mahrez paid tribute to the retiring Franck Ribery.

One of the best to do it ❤️ All the best for the future in sha Allah ?? @FranckRibery #depuisledebut pic.twitter.com/zgWT3DnsGM — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) October 21, 2022

The Lionesses landed in New Zealand ahead of Saturday’s Women’s World Cup draw.

Rugby Union

Well-wishes as former England captain Chris Robshaw called time on his playing career

Thanks Robbo! ? Former England captain @ChrisRobshaw has called time on his career. We wish you all the best in your next chapter Chris. pic.twitter.com/qQyGdIWVzn — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 21, 2022

Tennis