Chris Kamara puts topical twist on old favourite – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Manchester United players reflected on a good night’s work.

Chris Kamara

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 20.

Football

Kammy put a topical twist on his memorable TV moment.

Manchester United stars reflected on a good night’s work.

Darwin Nunez was happy with his first Anfield goal.

Happy birthday Ian Rush.

Boxing

Tyson Fury’s next fight was announced.

Rugby League

Leigh changed their name.

Featherstone mocked the Leopards.

Cycling

Team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert had some fun with the UK’s political situation.

