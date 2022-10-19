Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Manchester United produce fine performance to beat Tottenham

UK & international sportsPublished:

Fred and Bruno Fernandes netted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United celebrate
Manchester United celebrate

Bruno Fernandes brilliantly wrapped up a mightily impressive Manchester United victory against Tottenham as Erik ten Hag’s men produced their finest performance of the season.

Three days on from the frustrating scoreless home draw with Newcastle, the Red Devils produced an exceptional display to see off Champions League qualification rivals at a rocking Old Trafford.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs were on the backfoot from the outset and United ran out 2-0 victors as impressive Fred’s deflected strike was followed up an excellent curling effort from captain Fernandes.

This was the best performance of summer appointment Ten Hag’s reign and began with Antony hitting the outside of the post, before Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris produced a string of key saves.

United had 19 shots in a one-sided opening period and deservedly went ahead 76 seconds after half-time as Ben Davies inadvertently deflected home Fred’s low drive.

The hosts continued to play with confidence and put the game to bed in the 69th minute, when Fernandes coolly guided a curling effort past Lloris on a night when abject Spurs were fortunate not to lose by more.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News