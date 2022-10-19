Manchester United produce fine performance to beat Tottenham

Manchester United celebrate

Bruno Fernandes brilliantly wrapped up a mightily impressive Manchester United victory against Tottenham as Erik ten Hag’s men produced their finest performance of the season.

Three days on from the frustrating scoreless home draw with Newcastle, the Red Devils produced an exceptional display to see off Champions League qualification rivals at a rocking Old Trafford.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs were on the backfoot from the outset and United ran out 2-0 victors as impressive Fred’s deflected strike was followed up an excellent curling effort from captain Fernandes.

This was the best performance of summer appointment Ten Hag’s reign and began with Antony hitting the outside of the post, before Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris produced a string of key saves.

United had 19 shots in a one-sided opening period and deservedly went ahead 76 seconds after half-time as Ben Davies inadvertently deflected home Fred’s low drive.