Football rumours: Villa eyeing Mauricio Pochettino if Steven Gerrard is sacked

Newcastle are planning to offer Bruno Guimarães a new contract very soon, including salary increase as part of the negotiation as many top clubs are monitoring him after super performances. ?? #NUFC

"We don't want to sell him", Dan Ashworth said in the last hours about Bruno.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 14, 2022