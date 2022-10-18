Blues bid for better as Lyon eye ninth – Women’s Champions League talking points

Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) and Chelsea's Fran Kirby

The 2022-23 Women’s Champions League gets under way on Wednesday, with the opening evening of group-stage action including Arsenal playing at holders Lyon.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points heading into this year’s competition.

Chelsea look to bounce back

Chelsea in action against Wolfsburg in last season’s Champions League group stage (Adam Davy/PA).

Reigning Women’s Super League champions Chelsea begin their campaign by facing Paris St Germain away on Thursday, in a group also including Real Madrid and Albanian outfit Vllaznia. After finishing as Champions League runners-up in 2020-21, the Blues suffered disappointment in Europe last term, failing to make the knockout stages. While they have a star-studded team, they are currently without boss Emma Hayes as she recovers following surgery earlier this month.

Gunning for glory

1️⃣6️⃣ teams will compete in the Women's Champions League group stage, including four past winners and one European debutant ? Find out more about the contenders ahead of matchday 1 on Wednesday & Thursday! ℹ️? #UWCL — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) October 16, 2022

As well as Lyon, Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal – who got past Ajax in the final qualifying round – will take on Juventus and Zurich in their group. The Gunners are looking to improve on a run to the quarter-finals last year, when they lost over two legs to Wolfsburg. Going all the way would see Arsenal emulate something they achieved 15 years ago – they remain the only English club to have won the competition, as part of a 2007 quadruple under Vic Akers, who had Hayes on his coaching staff.

England stars on display

Extremely happy and excited to join such a historical club. Visca el Barça! ?? @FCBfemeni pic.twitter.com/2hx6EaAQdA — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) June 18, 2022

Various members of England’s Euros-winning side are set to feature – the likes of Fran Kirby and Millie Bright for Chelsea, and Beth Mead and Lionesses skipper Leah Williamson, who is currently injured, for Arsenal. There are also some that left the WSL for pastures new over the summer: Barcelona’s Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh and Bayern Munich’s Georgia Stanway, all three of whom moved on from Manchester City. Barca and Bayern have been drawn in the same group.

Those who missed out

A frustrating night in the @UWCL, but we exit the competition with our heads held high after a battling performance in Madrid ? ? 0-1 ⚫️ #ManCity pic.twitter.com/pUwkPmRYdG — Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) August 21, 2022

City, who still have a number of England stars such as Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly, are absent from the group stage after being beaten by Real Madrid in qualifying for a second successive year. The 1-0 loss for Gareth Taylor’s side this time was sealed by a goal from Caroline Weir, another player who departed the club over the summer. The qualifying rounds also saw Scottish champions Rangers eliminated, at the hands of Benfica.

The champions

⏰ ????-???? ⏰ ?? Lyon reclaim the #UWCL title and are European champions for an EIGHTH time! ??#UWCLfinal | @OLfeminin — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) May 21, 2022