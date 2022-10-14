Jos Buttler makes impact in rain-affected T20 as England target series whitewash

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler’s 65 not out off 41 balls carried England to 112 for two in their final T20 against Australia, which has been reduced to 12 overs per side because of rain at Canberra.

England’s bid for a series clean sweep after back-to-back wins since arriving Down Under ahead of their T20 World Cup campaign was hampered by downpours that reduced this contest to 17 then 12 overs each.

Buttler hammered seven fours and a six, upping the ante after the second delay in an unbroken 49-run stand alongside Ben Stokes, whose unbeaten 17 off 10 balls is his highest contribution of the series.

Jos fireworks in Canberra! ? Australia require 130 to win the third IT20. Scorecard: https://t.co/iucIruXjNq ?? #AUSvENG ??????? pic.twitter.com/hdEGwcWICs — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 14, 2022

Alex Hales was dismissed for a second-ball duck as Josh Hazlewood angled one in to induce the outside edge while Dawid Malan toe-ended a Pat Cummins off-cutter to depart for 23 off 19 deliveries.