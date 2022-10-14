FIFA urged to commit to compensation scheme for World Cup migrant workers

World Cup trophy

FIFA has been asked to respond to calls for a compensation scheme for World Cup migrant workers in Qatar by the end of the month.

A UEFA working group met with FIFA in Zurich on Wednesday to discuss the scheme, and reiterate its support for the creation of a centre to support migrant workers in the World Cup host country.

The group also sought – and says it received – assurances over the safety, security and inclusion of all individuals due to attend the finals which start next month, including all spectators, women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, journalists and human rights’ defenders.

The World Cup gets under way in Qatar next month (Nick Potts/PA).

“The working group welcomed FIFA’s clear assurances regarding the topic of safety, security and inclusion for all individuals,” a statement issued by UEFA said.

“It requested FIFA to respond and commit to the outstanding issues regarding migrant workers by the end of October.”

Human rights’ groups have also called on FIFA to contribute to the remediation measures for migrant workers, including the support centre and compensation scheme.

Amnesty International urged FIFA to contribute 440 million US dollars (£392m) towards the measures, equivalent to the amount set aside for World Cup prize money.

Harry Kane is set to wear an armband in support of the OneLove anti-discrimination campaign at the World Cup (Nick Potts/PA).

Nine of the European nations who have qualified for the finals, including England and Wales, are part of the OneLove anti-discrimination campaign.

Captains of the competing nations are set to wear armbands in support of the campaign during the tournament, in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.